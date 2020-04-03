I plan to use my savings to clear the remainder of my mortgage. The bank have several methods for making the payment, one of which is to send a cheque made out to the bank with my name and account number written on the back. My question is, could for example a postal worker intercept the cheque and deposit it into their own account at the same bank because the cheque is made out in the banks name? For example the cheque is payable to Halifax, or Bank of America for example.

Note - the bank allows you to make the payment over the phone but this service is suspended as their call center is short staffed due to corona virus. They also allow you to make a payment via internet banking but I previously had a nasty experience where I carelessly transfered money into the wrong account and lost the money. Luckily it wasn't a large sum but was a good lesson so I am nervous about making large payments via internet banking, hence my question for paying via cheque. This is England specific if that makes a difference.