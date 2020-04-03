In a recent presser, Mnuchin said that he will double the interest rate on the SBA loan from 0.50% to 1.00%. It seems that some banks can't handle loans at such a scale under .50%, and so with time of the essence the interest rate has been increased.

I don't quite understand how the banks, whether intentionally or otherwise, can have so much influence over policy. Given that the loans are federally-backed to begin with, they are not taking on risk with these loans.

Question

I understand that the government pledges don't happen at t+0, there is some lag, but even if there are short-term cash crunches, does that really justify increasing the interest rate by 50bps? Is this an open-and-shut case of regulatory capture or am I missing something?