I'm Canadian but have some USD. My RRSP and TFSA are full.
Pre-suppose I don't want to convert USD, not even Norbert's Gambit! I don't have any US investment accounts. Are there USD ETFs like Horizons swap-based ETFs that I can buy in my Questrade Margin account? My objective is NO taxable income until I sell my units.
But their biggest advantage is tax efficiency: rather than paying dividends or interest in cash, swap-based ETFs are designed to pay no distributions at all, which means unitholders receive no taxable income. All of the gains are deferred indefinitely, and they’re only taxable when you sell your units, at which point they’re taxed as capital gains. That means the swap structure can result not only in tax deferral, but also a significant tax reduction.