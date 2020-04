I am an F1 student and I am filing joint taxes with my husband, who is a resident alien. We are to fill form 1040. As a non-resident alien when I file 1040-NR, there's space to report the fellowship income and federal tax withheld reported on 1042-S. But we don't have an equivalent space in form 1040. So where should I fill in the income and tax withheld reported on 1042-S on form 1040?