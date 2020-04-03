Assume the following scenario:

Case 1: A businessman buys a luxury car from another country and imports it to his country for personal use. He pays a 20% customs duty to the government in doing so

Case 2: The government buys a foreign luxury car to ferry its head of state in his country. Does the government pay taxes to itself in this case? How is this loophole in import laws dealt with?

I have noted my country but please also provide a general answer as to how governments of various countries deal with this type of foreign procurement of goods for domestic use.