My wife and I both established Roth IRAs long ago and contributed over the years until we eventually hit the income limits.

Now that I'm retired and my wife is still working, we are again within the income limits and so we plan on resuming contributions to her Roth IRA.

In researching this, I learned about the Spousal Roth IRA, so I'd like to resume contributions to my Roth IRA as well.

My question is, can these spousal contributions go into my existing Roth IRA? That is, guessing that I need not create a separate new Roth IRA just for these spousal contributions? In researching this, I couldn't find any information that spoke to this point.