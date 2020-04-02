0

My wife and I both established Roth IRAs long ago and contributed over the years until we eventually hit the income limits.

Now that I'm retired and my wife is still working, we are again within the income limits and so we plan on resuming contributions to her Roth IRA.

In researching this, I learned about the Spousal Roth IRA, so I'd like to resume contributions to my Roth IRA as well.

My question is, can these spousal contributions go into my existing Roth IRA? That is, guessing that I need not create a separate new Roth IRA just for these spousal contributions? In researching this, I couldn't find any information that spoke to this point.

No. IRAs are individual. The sum of contributions to your Traditional and Roth IRAs for a given year is at most $6,000 ($7,000 if you are 50 or older), and the sum of contributions to your wife's Traditional and Roth IRAs for a given year is also at most $6,000 ($7,000 if she is 50 or older). You cannot contribute $12,000 to your IRAs for a given year just because your wife is not contributing to hers.

The provision that "spousal" IRA refers to is that if you file jointly, you don't both need to have earned income in order to contribute. Otherwise, the amount you can contribute for a given year is capped by the amount of your earned income in that year, so if you no longer have earned income, you can no longer contribute. However, if you file jointly, your earned income is pooled, so that each spouse can contribute $6,000 to their own IRA even if one spouse does not work and the other earned $12,000. But you would still need to each contribute to your own IRAs, under the $6,000 (or $7,000) limit.

