So im quite knew to Investment and Trading and have discovered some applications to start off with...1 of which is Trading212. I decided for obvious reasons to start of with a training account

If im thinking correctly from the screenshot i bought 5000 shares of Microsoft for an avg price of $153.09?? but when i sold them all i made a profit of $8737.65 is this tje correct logical thinking. because it doesn't make sense ..surely the total price 5k*the price is the amount of money put in ...right this is the image?

And of course with more practise do you think i should turn to real trading

ps i also used Libertex and have made many successful trades on there aswell (training account)...just not sure if im ready to make the jump yet. (And yes i heard Libertex has bad reviews thats why im trying to get my head around trading212.

thanks for any help

  • According to the screen shot your profit is being reported in GBP although you are trading in USD, so while you made a profit of USD10,900, this is equivalent to GBP8,737.85 at an exchange rate of 1.2473.... – user41790 25 mins ago
  • so my logic was correct excluding the exchange ? – Hamza Arshad 17 mins ago
  • Well, yes. The gross profit or loss is the difference in the buy and sell price times the number of shares sold. For tax purposes you can net off trading commissions and any other trading costs. – user41790 14 mins ago
The screen shows a conversion of currency.

Consider this: 5000x(155.27 close - 153.09 ave price) = 10900 dollars gain

10900/8737.85 = 1.25 dollars per pound conversion rate

