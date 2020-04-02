So im quite knew to Investment and Trading and have discovered some applications to start off with...1 of which is Trading212. I decided for obvious reasons to start of with a training account

If im thinking correctly from the screenshot i bought 5000 shares of Microsoft for an avg price of $153.09?? but when i sold them all i made a profit of $8737.65 is this tje correct logical thinking. because it doesn't make sense ..surely the total price 5k*the price is the amount of money put in ...right this is the image?

And of course with more practise do you think i should turn to real trading

ps i also used Libertex and have made many successful trades on there aswell (training account)...just not sure if im ready to make the jump yet. (And yes i heard Libertex has bad reviews thats why im trying to get my head around trading212.

thanks for any help