For stocks, it can cease to exist due to the firm's bankruptcy or merger.

If possible, when and why can a cryptocurrency cease to exist? For example, is it possible for Bitcoin to suddenly become value $0 at some point?

I am actually looking for a technical answer. A fiat money becomes worthless when the government that backs the currency becomes very high credit-risky and et cetra or if no one believes the government can pay the IOUs. This argument applies to a cryptocurrency as well. But I am looking for a technical-type answer that involves system-failure, mining cost, and the like.