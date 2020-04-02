Let's assume I take a loan and the lender requires the interest to be paid in a non-monetary asset, which we shall call XYZ.

In the eyes of HMRC, XYZ is considered to be equivalent to company shares, so taxpayers should follow te usual capital gains tax rules when working out their gains after acquiring and disposing of XYZ.

Now, let's further assume that I have an existing pool of XYZ and decide to repay my loan. I pay the principal fully in cash but I am required to pay the interest in XYZ, so I do that.

How should this interest repayment be handled here? As a disposal of XYZ? This gov.uk doc indicates that "swapping it for something else" is also considered a disposal, but this is a bit vague in my case.