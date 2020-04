After filing 1040-NR, the brokerage firm issued an amended 1042-S, which increased the following by an equal amount on the 1040-NR:

Line 61 Total tax; and

Line 71 Total payments.

Given that the amended 1042-S does not affect "Amount you owe/overpaid" on 1040-NR, assuming that IRS has received the electronic copy of the amended 1042-S, does the individual have to file 1040-X to amend 1040-NR?