118:

In the case of a corporation, gross income does not include any contribution to the capital of the taxpayer.

This is a bit cryptic, but based on the definition of "capital contribution", I understand this to mean that assets received in exchange for stock are not to be included in gross income.

1032:

No gain or loss shall be recognized to a corporation on the receipt of money or other property in exchange for stock (including treasury stock) of such corporation.

This sound like a more clearly worded of the exact same point made in 118. Is there something I'm missing, or are these saying exactly the same thing? Both are referenced in the definition of gross receipts.