The return on prices are used for modelling purposes as they are constant with the absolute value of the price. This is simple to see as a change of $1 on $100 has much more effect on the value than the same change on $1000.

It has been empirically determined that log returns are close to normally distributed by running tests of normality such as Jaques-Berra, Kolmogorov-Smirnov, or Shapiro-Wilk on historic data. With a little programming and statistics knowledge you can demonstrate this for yourself, indeed there is a DataCamp course in which you get lead through it. I say that they are close to normally distributed since there is a degree of skew to the distribution which means that they are closer to a Student distribution. The Student distribution can be thought of as being normal with skew.

The core reason why the (log) normal distribution of stock price returns is used is that it fits the data well but is not as costly to simulate and parameterize as using a log student distribution.

One partial explanation of why it fits is that it is related to the fact that there are a small number of low probability, high impact negative movements in stock prices giving the distribution fat tails. These are the occasional market crashes. Under non-crash circumstances the distribution is much closer to the normal distribution than it is to the lognormal distribution.