Unfortunately it sounds like you won't be getting anything, even if you file a return with no income.

You said in a comment that your father pays more than 50% of your living expenses. This means he can claim you as a dependent, which means you are ineligible for the stimulus check. Note that even if he does not claim you, you still can't get the check. The questions is could he claim you as a dependent, regardless of whether he does or not.

Your father would also not get the extra $500 for you since I assume you are over 16 years old.