I'm contributing to a Workplace Pension.
For each £100 I earn (within limits) I contribute £5, and my employer contributes £3.
I pay 12% NI on my £5, so it costs me £5.60. My employer pays 13.8% NI on my £5, so their cost is £3.69.
The £8 contribution costs us £9.29 in total.
Salary Sacrifice into a SIPP, is free from NI:
- If my employer paid £9.29 into my SIPP instead, my pension would be 16.125% bigger, at no cost to my employer.
Have I understood this correctly?
Have Workplace Pensions been deliberately set-up in a NI-inefficient way, in comparison with other pension arrangements that employers can make?