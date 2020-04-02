1

I'm contributing to a Workplace Pension.

  • For each £100 I earn (within limits) I contribute £5, and my employer contributes £3.

  • I pay 12% NI on my £5, so it costs me £5.60. My employer pays 13.8% NI on my £5, so their cost is £3.69.

  • The £8 contribution costs us £9.29 in total.

Salary Sacrifice into a SIPP, is free from NI:

  • If my employer paid £9.29 into my SIPP instead, my pension would be 16.125% bigger, at no cost to my employer.

Have I understood this correctly?

Have Workplace Pensions been deliberately set-up in a NI-inefficient way, in comparison with other pension arrangements that employers can make?

|improve this question|||||

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.