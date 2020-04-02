I switched jobs in the middle of 2019 and both my previous and current employer had great 50% matching 401k plans. I contributed pre tax 14k to my former 401k plan and pre tax 14k to my current employer plan.

So that my total deferral was 28k, and total employer match was 14k. I caused an excess contribution of 9k to the IRS limit.

I am happy to pay the 2019 tax on excess contribution for 2019 (around 3k), rather than take a corrective distribution and forfeit the match (which will be around 4.5k).

I am also fine with paying tax on excess contributions when I withdraw money sometime in the distant future.

Wondering if this is legal?