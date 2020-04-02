Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the fed has printed trillions of dollars in stimulus (of which they seam to spend most bailing out companies).

And theres only 1.5T dollars in hard currency in circulation. The dollar has fluctated over the last few days, but it is now back to pre crisis value.

So why doesn't flooding the market with money made from thin air not affect its value?

Shouldn't printing that much money eat away at savings accounts?

Also shouldn't this boost bitcoin, since that is the exact problem bitcoin is looking to solve?