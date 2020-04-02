I started to learn about stock trading and I'm trying to crosscheck every concept with a real use case. hence, not sure I understood everything about volumes. Actually I'm going to take the example of "Zoom video communications" (cfr. attachment)

Since March 16th, price is going up and is supported by the volume which is always equal or slightly higher than the average volume ( 13M). However, on March 23rd, volume more than doubled (28M) and the next day, we can see that this had the opposite effect on the price. In fact, the price collapsed on March 24th.

Naively, I would have expected the price to keep going up as it was supported by increase in the volume. Hence, I'm confused and not sure I completely understood all the concepts

Could you please clarify my understanding?

thanks a lot

Zoom video stock