I am married and my wife and I are green cardholders. Our first entry to the USA was in Sep. 2019. Before this date, we lived in another country (Russia).

Now we need to pay taxes. In 2019 we didn't work in our country but I got income from stock trading and dividends (3k$). It was before we moved to the USA.

We worked two last months in the USA (TX) and our total wage is 5k$ (on w2). So in total, we have 8k$ income in 2019.

I've read Publication 519 and as I can see we can file a Dual Status. But probably it is not a good option for us because in this scenario we won't have a standard deduction.

Also, I thought that we can use the foreign earned income exclusion (Publication 54) but it seems that we cannot because our foreign income is not earned income. This income is unearned.

I also not sure about "Foreign tax credit" (Publication 514). We pay taxes in our original country (Russia) not from all unearned income but only from dividends (13% tax). We don't pay taxes in Russia from the profit of stock trading. The reason for it is that we were exempt from tax because we have a special account (It is very similar to Roth IRA in the US)

The question is what forms we need to file?