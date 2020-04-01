I recently bought a wallpaper sample for £1.99 online from a well known decorator company. I did not apply for credit for this purchase and paid the full amount at the time of purchase. I have since checked my credit report and this company has carried out a soft credit search on my account on the same date I made this purchase and without my permission or any reason to do so. What can I do about this? This is the first and only time I have ever made a purchase with this company