I have some SPY for many years and it has gone up since then.

I noticed that the fees are much higher than the VOO which is also an ETF for the SP500.

Both ETF's hold the same underlying SP500 stocks.

So, can I sell my SPY and then buy the equivalent VOO?

I found the following keywords but no answers:

1) substantially identical

2) wash sale

3) creation redemption (using etf arbitrage, in theory one could redeem and then create rather than buy and sell)