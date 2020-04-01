In a perfectly competitive market, economics says that employee wages will rise and fall to meet the value they bring to the company, and surplus will disappear. However, the labor market is far from perfectly competitive, with employers generally having a leg up over employees, and downward sticky wages, minimum wage laws, and various other factors making the value a software engineer brings very different from his or her compensation.

Based on the fact that the biggest tech companies (Google, Facebook, etc.) are immensely profitable, it's clear that software engineers seem to be bringing value far in excess of their wages. So in the modern tech labor market, with wages for software engineers in the San Francisco Bay Area fairly high, how much value does the average software engineer making, say, $150K per year bring his or her respective company?