I have been approved for some decreasing term life insurance, with a 25 year term and a decreasing payout by 8% each year. I can leave the contract at any time and take out new life insurance.

What I don't understand is, why would you let insurance like this run for its full time period given the decreasing payout each year (after 10 years it will pay less than half of what it would originally, with the same premiums), when you could just cancel it and get new insurance?

Does it get hard to be approved again for life insurance if you leave a contract and try to get new insurance, or will doing this keep raising the premiums making this not generally worthwhile?

Are there best practises for when you should keep decreasing term life insurance in place year-on-year, vs amending it or canceling it and taking out new cover?

(This is in the UK, if that makes a difference).