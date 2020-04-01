0

I have noticed on yahoo finance that some companies like this one don't have total revenues in their financial table but rather an Operating Income or Loss and a Net Income. Is it the same ? Can I use it for Graham second rule for filtering large enough companies (that have sales greater than $700m)?

I'm young and new to financial analysis and investing. Maybe I'm wrong and I shouldn't even have used Total Revenues from yahoo financial sheet. Let me know if I do mistakes, I'm eager to learn.

  • You picked an odd example - that company looks like it is near bankruptcy and is losing money by the day. If you are new to investing, please please please don't buy penny stocks; that is more like gambling than investing. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 35 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon Yes, that's why I tried to sort them out. Should I only focus on pages where they have an actual Total Revenues ? – Revolucion for Monica 29 mins ago

