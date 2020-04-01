I have been searching for different possibilities to invest in the markets for long term holding and trading. I do not intend to do leverage based trading and working with leveraged ETF's is not in my mind at the moment. I came across Deutsche Bank's service ROBIN where they are offering individual service for individual customer to build the portfolio based on the % of ris. At the moment I am thinking about opting to 15% risk varient.

In the website they have mentioned 0.75% vegütung p.a and 0.25% ETF-kosten. They say there are not any more hidden costs. Do i need to look for any cost in specific ? and Also i donot understand 0.25% ETF cost, are they talking about the expense ratio or is this ETF-kosten saperate from expense ratio ? If anyone have experience with ROBIN service from Deutsche bank please help me clarify this.