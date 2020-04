I'm from a mathematics background and I'm curious to understand the skill of profiting off the stock market as an individual. Is it ones ability to predict successful businesses? Is quantitative trading viable anymore for individuals? Is it a lot of luck?

I'm interested in getting into the stock market, but I'm not sure what I should research into (e.g. quantitative trading, business, economics, etc) which is why I'm asking these questions. I'd like to hear your thoughts, cheers!