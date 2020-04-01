There's historical SP500 Dividend Yield I want to use it as a signal for backtesting.
The problem is - how to avoid lookahead bias? There's no strict dates for dividends every company has its own date, so SP500 Dividend Yield is some sort aggregate over companies and dates.
We don't know when exactly that information about SP500 Dividend Yield became public.
So, there are two question:
- Could SP500 Monthly Dividend Yield be used? Or there's a risk that it could be calculated backward using future values and it's safer to use annual?
- What would be the time delay to add, to make sure you never look ahead? 1-3 months, 6 months?