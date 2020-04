There's SP500 Dividend Yield

I want to build graph that would show - how much money - including dividends - I would get if I hold 1 "unit" of SP500 over time.

So the dividends for every year would be:

dividends[year] = sp500_price[year]*sp500_dividends_yield[year]/100

And the cumulative total for every year would be:

total[year] = dividends[first_year] + ... + dividends[year] + market_cap[year]

Is that right?