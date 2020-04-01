Suppose I use my TFSA to buy 10 American put options on XYZ at a strike price of 20 when the market price of XYZ is 20. I am 100% sure this is allowed under the rules governing TFSAs and registered accounts in general. One week later, the market price of XYZ drops to 18. Can I now sell 10 put options at the strike price of 20 and at the same expiration date in my TFSA account to close the position? What are the tax implications of this? Or, do I have to purchase XYZ at 18, and request that my broker exercise the option? This is very important because, in order to buy XYZ, I would have to put more money into my TFSA, which would put me over my contribution limit.

Additionally, suppose the above was a European option, and that I changed my mind and do not want to wait until expiration date. Would I be able to sell and trade out at a profit, or must I wait until the expiration date and exercise at that point?