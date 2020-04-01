0

Currently there is a $15k/year limit for tax free cash gifts to anybody.

If one gifts more than $15k in one year to a child, my understanding is that the excess over $15k is subtracted from the lifetime gift tax exemption which stands at $11.58mil, so in fact no tax will be paid unless the gift exceeds the $11.58mil limit.

So if I want to gift my child 50k year, I will still not have to pay any tax on the extra $35k as I haven't used any of the lifetime exemption amount yet.

Is my understanding correct?

