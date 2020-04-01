I am looking at a foreclosed property in NYC that has $320,000 in charges from a 2017 city tax bill. In 2016 there was a house there and then afterwards there wasn't so I guess the city demolished the house. My question is if the city has demolished the house, charged the property owner for it via tax, and I buy the property land-only at auction does that get discharged or do I have to pay for it? The property requires a "HOLD HARMLESS" agreement and a warning that the tax bill has exceeded $400k.