Can you loan money to your own small business by billing yourself and making a payment to it with your personal credit card? How would the accounting work on that? The business isn't actually billing you for a service, so the transaction shouldn't be taxable, and it shouldn't be treated as income either.
Check your (the business's) contract with the credit card company to make sure this isn't fraud. A more straightforward solution would be for you (the individual) to take a cash advance from the credit card and invest it in the business as if it were cash (which of course it is). – The Photon 42 mins ago
What is the organization of the business? Sole proprietor, LLC, or what (and what country you're in could be important here too)? – The Photon 39 mins ago