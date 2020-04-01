0

Can you loan money to your own small business by billing yourself and making a payment to it with your personal credit card? How would the accounting work on that? The business isn't actually billing you for a service, so the transaction shouldn't be taxable, and it shouldn't be treated as income either.

||improve this question
New contributor
BladePoint is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Check your (the business's) contract with the credit card company to make sure this isn't fraud. A more straightforward solution would be for you (the individual) to take a cash advance from the credit card and invest it in the business as if it were cash (which of course it is). – The Photon 42 mins ago
  • What is the organization of the business? Sole proprietor, LLC, or what (and what country you're in could be important here too)? – The Photon 39 mins ago

Your Answer

BladePoint is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.