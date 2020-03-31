1

Are there any clauses in a insurance contract that allows an insurer to not pay claims if too many people die from Covid virus?

Is there a risk that insurance customers will be left out to dry?

The insurance company could go bankrupt.

But a reputable insurance company will have their own insurance, called reinsurance, to protect their policy-holders and their investors from this possibility.

  • And if the re-insurer goes bankrupt? – Hart CO 49 mins ago
    @HartCO, you can't extract blood from a stone. But if reinsurers are going bankrupt, then very likely the loss is on a scale where the government is likely to step in. – The Photon 46 mins ago

