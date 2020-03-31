Are there any clauses in a insurance contract that allows an insurer to not pay claims if too many people die from Covid virus?
Is there a risk that insurance customers will be left out to dry?
The insurance company could go bankrupt.
But a reputable insurance company will have their own insurance, called reinsurance, to protect their policy-holders and their investors from this possibility.