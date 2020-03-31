For UK, I see news that may help people there. Is there any guidelines of USA.
I know a few people in Maryland, Virginia who have closing coming in First week of April, should they close, what about moving to new home?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
For UK, I see news that may help people there. Is there any guidelines of USA.
I know a few people in Maryland, Virginia who have closing coming in First week of April, should they close, what about moving to new home?