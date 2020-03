I'm trying to understand some terms relating to an ISDA / International Swaps and Derivatives Association Master Agreement.

I'm doing this so that I can analyse a company that provides FX services to small to medium businesses.

The three terms are:

Threshold Amount (is greater of £150M and 3% of shareholder equity) Minimum Transfer Amount (£250K) Independent Amount (£1.5M)

Can anyone explain these in general / simple terms