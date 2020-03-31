Please excuse me if this question doesn't fit very well here in this forum, but I don't know which SE would be more suitable for my question than Money.SE, so I decided to ask it here.

My question basically needs a mixture of immigration and financial pieces of knowledge.

I'm a Ph.D. student that I live and work in the US from September 2016, but my visa status is the student visa. I have on-campus employment income as 20K per year and from 2016, I filed my tax return correctly each year including my 2019 tax return. Also, my 2019 tax return was processed a couple of weeks ago and I received my refund successfully. Will I be eligible for a stimulus check or not? By the way, still, I'm receiving my salary despite the fact that I don't work on-campus because of this crisis and I just work online from my home.