During the 2019/2020 tax year, I worked as a full-time employee in the UK for only 3 months and left the country 1 month after that, in August.

I then moved back home in Romania and continued to work as a freelancer. I also had some capital gains in the meantime. It seems weird to me to report these earnings in the UK, so what is the best way to handle my situation? Can I pay tax only on the money that I earned while I was living in the UK, or do I have to declare myself a tax resident for the whole year?