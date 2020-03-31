As it says in the title.

Will the company be able to electronically take back the refund even without speaking to me?

I'm peed off about the prospect of having to give THEM money for an item that went missing for SEVENTEEN days with NO tracking update, NO useful knowledge from SEVERAL customer service reps with weird names written without capital letters, after TEN days of NO update which smells like a missing item especially during a virus shutdown (maybe the foreign package didn't pass customs, maybe it never even left the airport, what the freak) and no response from the USPS for a week after submitting a report, and NO communication at ALL from the company issuing ANY kind of reassurance nor apology before AND after taking it upon myself to contact THEM. So to basically have to repay them makes me SICK. On top of THAT, folks, they USED MY contact information...to sign me up....for spam websites....I know it was them because it happened right after a live chat, which went badly by the way.

So what BOTHERS and kind of SCARES me is the idea that they can auto-charge me, or take back the refund, because it just sounds like hacking, fraud, theft to dip into my account essentially to do that. Is it even possible for a clothing company or any company to electronically reclaim a refund/recharge me!? Also, including that question, is there ANY responsibility (NOT moral obligation, but legal responsibility) that I could possibly have to actually return a refund for a 17 day late package and horrible customer service? This is their screw up, the package happened to come as a surprise to me and I'm sure to them as well as they said three different and all incorrect delivery dates.