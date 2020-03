Quick question on writing puts.

Let's say stock X currently trades at $100. Let's say you write 2X $90 contracts for $2.75 (say). Then I understand upfront one would receive a credit of $550.

Now, what I'm not quite sure on is the following:

If the stock goes to say $90 and gets exercised then would we end up purchasing the 100 shares, is this done at $90 (i.e. we lose $90 X 100 shares = $9,000), OR is it done at $10 differential X 100 shares (i.e. $1,000 loss)?