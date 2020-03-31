For example, you open a position: you buy EUR with some amount of GBP (and when you close the position, this amount of EUR is exchanged back to GBP). Your deposit is in USD, and you even can use leverage, so it is not your deposit which is used. My question is that how it is possible for a broker to have enough amount of money in every currency to do the exchanges that are required by their clients.

Another question: is it true that the above position is a short position in GBPEUR perspective and a long position in EURGBP perspective (so these two are equivalent)?