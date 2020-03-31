I got a notice from IRS saying that I didn't report my unemployment income and some small interests from my savings account (I'm in the US). I was unemployed for 4 months in 2018 and I didn't know that's also taxable and never received a W2 for that. Now for a 6K income difference, they are asking almost $1800 back and need to pay them. It also includes some 90$ interest.

Is that really accurate? What are my options? Can I negotiate with them? Any experience or advice would definitely help. This is a lot of money for me :(