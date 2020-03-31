Going to start this off with making it clear I (US citizen working for US company) am not doing anything illegal, immoral, or against company guidelines with my investments. No insider trading, no shorting of my company's stock, no purchasing of commodity futures that are against the ethics guidelines, etc... I am just curious, does my employer have access to my investments in an online brokerage (ie not my 401k)? I don't have anything to hide but it just seems... overbearing that they would have access to those records. Like putting a camera in my office; I don't do anything wrong in my office, but I still wouldn't feel comfortable having a camera in there. I ask precisely because the ethics guidelines prohibit trading commodity futures associated with my company's business. The fact that that exists appears to indicate that they would have a way to see if an employee was engaged in this. Does that mean they can look at my investments?
Technically legal questions require jurisdiction but unless you live in a dictatorship this is answerable without. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 56 mins ago
"The fact that that exists appears to indicate that they would have a way to see if an employee was engaged in this."
Are you suggesting that laws only exist when there is surveillance of your compliance? Petty theft is illegal even if there is no camera looking at the till.
To answer your question, no your employer cannot see your investment holdings unless you explicitly give them access.