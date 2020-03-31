This article from The Motley Fool provides insight on the average performance of mutual funds from ~5 years ago:

Growth fund managers fared even worse, with just 6% of growth funds beating their benchmark -- the worst such result since at least 1991. The average margin of underperformance reached a whopping 3.5 percentage points.

If it becomes harder and harder to beat the large indexes, why would one still go with mutual funds? My understanding is that they are also more pricey, expense ratio-wise, and come with more tax hurdles. Furthermore, I'd assume that modern technology like robo-advisors is going places.