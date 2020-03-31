0

I want to ask how to calculate return on my portfolio and how can I compare it with benchmark index I invested 34500 on 19 dec 2019. Then I added further 25000 on 19 march 2020 out of 25000 I used 4000 to buy shares and the rest is in form of cash and total value of portfolio ks 47000 so how should I calculate the return using excel and how can I compare it with bechmark index like kse 100 for ex it was at 41,500 level on 18 dec 2019(closing) and right now the index is at 27500. So should I simply calculate percentage difference between 41,500 and 27,500 and than compare it the result of XIRR CALCULATED USING excel or should I apply XIRR on kse 100 index as well. what is the right way? please guide me

||improve this question
New contributor
brock the beast lesnar is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

brock the beast lesnar is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.