Im currently located in canada, trying to offload a few hundred mutual fund shares. But in the current market the price fluctuates about 5% per day. My bank requires that same day orders are placed before 3:45pm. my banks only option to sell shares is to choose either a certain amount of "money" you want to sell or to choose a number of "units". I only want to execute a trade order if the NAV is above a certain price. The only solution that comes to mind is to put in a sale order daily for a price that is my desired NAV multiplied by the number of "units" I hold.

But there are two issues with this. Firstly the bank calls me with every failed trade, so I would be getting called daily. Secondly this would mean that I would have to sell all of my "units" of this fund which is something I do not want to do.