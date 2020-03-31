0

Im currently located in canada, trying to offload a few hundred mutual fund shares. But in the current market the price fluctuates about 5% per day. My bank requires that same day orders are placed before 3:45pm. my banks only option to sell shares is to choose either a certain amount of "money" you want to sell or to choose a number of "units". I only want to execute a trade order if the NAV is above a certain price. The only solution that comes to mind is to put in a sale order daily for a price that is my desired NAV multiplied by the number of "units" I hold.

But there are two issues with this. Firstly the bank calls me with every failed trade, so I would be getting called daily. Secondly this would mean that I would have to sell all of my "units" of this fund which is something I do not want to do.

||improve this question
  • Edit your question with what country that your bank is in. – Morrison Chang 20 mins ago
  • @MorrisonChang im in canada, ive edited my question to reflect that – Mohammad Ali 16 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.