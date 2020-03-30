From ETF.com/SPY (recently updated):

SPY has $243.24B of Assets Under Management.

From Investopedia (article from 2018):

SPY is still the world’s largest ETF and the world’s most heavily traded ETF, with total net assets that exceeded $278 billion. The SPDR ETFs now hold more than $644 million in total AUM.

There must be a mistake here, because the former makes a reference to $243.24B as being the AUM, while the latter says that this figure - $278B - represents the "total net assets" value, and the company as a whole holds only ~$644M in total AUM.

Which one is correct? What is the difference between AUM and total net assets?