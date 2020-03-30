0

From ETF.com/SPY (recently updated):

SPY has $243.24B of Assets Under Management.

From Investopedia (article from 2018):

SPY is still the world’s largest ETF and the world’s most heavily traded ETF, with total net assets that exceeded $278 billion. The SPDR ETFs now hold more than $644 million in total AUM.

There must be a mistake here, because the former makes a reference to $243.24B as being the AUM, while the latter says that this figure - $278B - represents the "total net assets" value, and the company as a whole holds only ~$644M in total AUM.

Which one is correct? What is the difference between AUM and total net assets?

||improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.