My Mom is 88 and Dad is 96... both living. I just found out that my Mom who only worked 1 job for a few months 66 years ago, was claiming her own paltry Social Security... rather than applying for the Social Security Spousal Benefits she could have had by being married to Dad. Is there anything restitution to be had for this grave error? Is she only just now eligible for the Social Security Spousal Benefits with only 6 months of retroaction? Please advise. Thanks!