Me and my wife are stuck in INDIA due to lock-down, courier services, flights etc are suspended till 4/14. I want to file my past due return (2016), IRS accepts it only by mail.
I'm considering following two options, could anyone confirm if they are acceptable by IRS ?
1) SCAN, EMAIL, PRINT and MAIL
- Ink sign (me & wife) the signature page of 1040 form
- Email high resolution scanned image of signature page + remaining PDF to family in USA
- Color Print all pages in USA and
- MAIL to IRS from USA.
I went through this thread and know that SCAN is not an option, I am still asking to see if anything changed between then and now.
2) DocuSign, EMAIL, PRINT and MAIL
- Use DocuSign service to capture digital signature (me & wife) with datetime stamp
- Email DocuSigned signature page + remaining PDF to family in USA
- Color Print all pages in USA and
- MAIL to IRS from USA.
Could anyone help to confirm acceptability of above options please ?