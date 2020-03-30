0

Me and my wife are stuck in INDIA due to lock-down, courier services, flights etc are suspended till 4/14. I want to file my past due return (2016), IRS accepts it only by mail.

I'm considering following two options, could anyone confirm if they are acceptable by IRS ?

1) SCAN, EMAIL, PRINT and MAIL

  • Ink sign (me & wife) the signature page of 1040 form
  • Email high resolution scanned image of signature page + remaining PDF to family in USA
  • Color Print all pages in USA and
  • MAIL to IRS from USA.

I went through this thread and know that SCAN is not an option, I am still asking to see if anything changed between then and now.

2) DocuSign, EMAIL, PRINT and MAIL

  • Use DocuSign service to capture digital signature (me & wife) with datetime stamp
  • Email DocuSigned signature page + remaining PDF to family in USA
  • Color Print all pages in USA and
  • MAIL to IRS from USA.

Could anyone help to confirm acceptability of above options please ?

