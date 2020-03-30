0

On a Forex account, one usually opens, then closes a position after some time. On a multi-currency bank account, permanent change can be achieved between the currencies. My question is if actions similar to the multi-currency bank account can be taken on a Forex broker account (with or without using leverage)? Can the leveraged money be stored in different currencies in the long term? (On a broker account I mean metatrader4 platform, and any average Forex broker.)

