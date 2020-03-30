Right I will try and explain best as I can. I bought couple hundred worth of shares in a company at the cost of 165, I ordered at that price clicked continue, it then took me to another page and gave me 15 seconds to complete at that same price. I clicked OK, it had then all been done. When I then go to look it instantly said I was down 10% roughly, and so it turns out the cost per share had gone to 187 although it still says on a separate page that the executed price was 165. At no point from when the stock market opened had the share price risen above 168, yet Im down money straight away no w and not sure why or what I have done wrong?

Thanks in advance.