0

The investopedia page on open position states that:

The recommendation for investors is to limit risk by only holding open positions that equate to 2% or less of their total portfolio value

I am new to financial markets and trying to learn how they work; what I don't understand about this statement is: if investors should only hold open positions of 2% of total portfolio value, and an open position includes a long position (i.e. holding stock) then where is the rest of the 98% of the value held?!

I realise I must be missing something so blatantly obvious/ intrinsic it's proving hard for me to google this question, hence the q. here.

||improve this question
New contributor
Nick Meldrum is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • The author should replace "open positions" with "each open position". – base64 8 mins ago

Your Answer

Nick Meldrum is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.